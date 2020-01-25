Texas A&M-CC 68, Incarnate Word 47

TEXAS A&M-CC (9-12)

M.Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Talton-Thomas 3-9 3-3 11, P.Smith 4-6 0-0 11, Hairston 4-11 0-0 8, Schmidt 6-7 1-1 13, Lewis 5-7 2-4 12, Hunte 0-2 0-0 0, Lampkins 0-2 0-0 0, Francois 1-1 0-0 2, Bertain 1-2 0-0 3, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 6-8 68.

INCARNATE WORD (4-15)

Ene 5-8 3-4 15, Lutz 3-14 3-4 10, Miszkiewicz 3-6 0-0 6, Willis 2-7 2-3 8, Murray 1-3 0-0 2, Balentine 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 0-3 4-6 4, Sato 0-1 0-0 0, Van Vlerah 0-2 0-0 0, Swaby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 12-17 47.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 8-20 (P.Smith 3-3, M.Smith 2-4, Talton-Thomas 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Lewis 0-1, Lampkins 0-2, Hairston 0-4), Incarnate Word 5-22 (Ene 2-4, Willis 2-7, Lutz 1-8, Murray 0-1, Sato 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-1). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 31 (Lewis 6), Incarnate Word 25 (Miszkiewicz 7). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 17 (M.Smith 7), Incarnate Word 8 (Lutz 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 14, Incarnate Word 13. A_444 (2,000).

