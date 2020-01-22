Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M-CC 74, New Orleans 71

January 22, 2020 10:58 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (6-13)

B.Robinson 4-9 4-7 13, Bohannon 3-5 2-2 10, Berzat 1-5 3-4 6, Myers 2-5 1-1 5, Green 3-4 5-5 11, Key 6-11 2-3 14, Carson 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 1-2 4, Riek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 18-24 71.

TEXAS A&M-CC (8-12)

M.Smith 5-9 3-3 13, Talton-Thomas 8-11 2-4 21, P.Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Hairston 5-8 2-2 14, Hunte 5-5 5-9 15, Lewis 2-3 0-0 5, Schmidt 1-2 2-2 4, Francois 0-0 0-0 0, Lampkins 0-2 0-0 0, Bertain 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-47 14-20 74.

Halftime_New Orleans 41-33. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-15 (Bohannon 2-3, Berzat 1-3, Brown 1-3, B.Robinson 1-3, Key 0-1, Carson 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 6-16 (Talton-Thomas 3-3, Hairston 2-4, Lewis 1-1, Bertain 0-1, Lampkins 0-2, P.Smith 0-2, M.Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Key. Rebounds_New Orleans 23 (B.Robinson 8), Texas A&M-CC 20 (Hunte 6). Assists_New Orleans 12 (B.Robinson, Green 4), Texas A&M-CC 11 (M.Smith 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, Texas A&M-CC 24. A_1,438 (10,000).

