Texas A&M-CC beats Northwestern St. 67-62

January 2, 2020 10:49 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jashawn Talton-Thomas scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Texas A&M-CC beat Northwestern State 67-62 on Thursday night to end a four-game skid.

Jordan Hairston scored 12 points for the Islanders (5-9, 1-2 Southland Conference), who hit 9 of 22 3-pointers (41%). Elijah Schmidt and Myles Smith scored eight points apiece.

Nikos Chougkaz scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Demons (4-8, 1-2). Chudier Bile scored 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Trenton Massner added 10 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Northwestern State plays Houston Baptist at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

