Texas-Arlington 78, Louisiana-Monroe 58

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (8-12)

Azore 4-11 5-6 13, Davis 6-10 5-6 19, J.Phillips 3-10 4-5 10, Warren 6-10 6-7 19, Griffin 2-6 4-4 9, Jackson-Young 1-4 0-0 2, Steelman 0-1 0-0 0, Sparling 0-2 3-4 3, Narcis 1-2 0-0 3, Elame 0-0 0-0 0, Marquis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 27-32 78.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (6-12)

Ertel 2-10 2-2 6, Williams 5-12 3-6 14, T.White 6-10 5-5 18, Hodge 3-12 0-0 6, Efretuei 2-3 0-0 4, Nicholas 2-5 1-2 6, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Bernard 0-1 2-6 2, Ifejeh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 13-21 58.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 5-22 (Davis 2-4, Narcis 1-2, Warren 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Steelman 0-1, Azore 0-2, Jackson-Young 0-3, J.Phillips 0-3), Louisiana-Monroe 3-16 (T.White 1-1, Nicholas 1-3, Williams 1-3, Ertel 0-4, Hodge 0-5). Fouled Out_Sparling, Hodge. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 47 (Davis 14), Louisiana-Monroe 22 (Williams 5). Assists_Texas-Arlington 14 (Griffin 3), Louisiana-Monroe 12 (Hodge 3). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 22, Louisiana-Monroe 22. A_1,902 (7,085).

