Texas Southern 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-16)

Carter 7-18 1-2 18, Morris 5-13 3-7 13, Wallace 3-5 0-0 9, Banyard 2-6 1-2 5, Bell 4-8 0-0 9, McDyess 1-2 1-2 3, McNair 0-2 0-0 0, Posey 0-1 0-0 0, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 0-0 0, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 6-13 57.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (9-11)

Armstrong 5-10 2-2 13, Rasas 7-11 3-3 17, Hopkins 3-7 0-1 6, Ewing 7-8 4-7 18, J.Jones 1-9 0-0 2, Etienne 2-7 0-3 4, Baldwin 1-2 1-2 3, Brigham 2-3 0-0 5, Tshisumpa 0-1 0-0 0, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-0 0-0 0, Lumpkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-18 68.

Halftime_Texas Southern 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-20 (Wallace 3-5, Carter 3-10, Bell 1-2, Banyard 0-1, McNair 0-2), Texas Southern 2-14 (Brigham 1-2, Armstrong 1-3, Hopkins 0-1, Etienne 0-3, J.Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 23 (Morris 8), Texas Southern 41 (Rasas 16). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (Morris 4), Texas Southern 11 (Armstrong 5). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 18, Texas Southern 18. A_1,076 (8,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.