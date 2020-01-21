Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61

TEXAS SOUTHERN (7-11)

Etienne 4-15 4-6 13, Hopkins 2-5 4-4 9, Ewing 3-6 0-1 6, Armstrong 5-9 6-8 17, Rasas 3-6 0-0 6, Baldwin 1-4 2-4 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Andrews 0-1 1-2 1, Ja’Ma.Redus 1-1 2-3 4, Tshisumpa 0-2 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 2-2 2, Lumpkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 21-30 68.

GRAMBLING ST. (9-10)

Smith 4-9 5-7 14, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Jackson 4-12 2-4 10, Bunch 3-4 0-2 6, Christon 3-6 0-0 7, Moss 2-6 1-1 5, Randolph 1-5 3-4 5, Gaston 2-5 0-0 4, Munford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 11-18 61.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-15 (Jones 2-3, Armstrong 1-1, Hopkins 1-2, Etienne 1-7, Andrews 0-1, Baldwin 0-1), Grambling St. 2-16 (Smith 1-2, Christon 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Gaston 0-2, Munford 0-2, Cunningham 0-3, Moss 0-3). Fouled Out_Rasas, Christon. Rebounds_Texas Southern 29 (Baldwin 8), Grambling St. 44 (Randolph 10). Assists_Texas Southern 10 (Etienne 4), Grambling St. 10 (Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 19, Grambling St. 27. A_2,386 (7,500).

