Texas Southern looks for home win vs Prairie View

Prairie View (6-9, 2-0) vs. Texas Southern (4-11, 1-1)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its fifth straight win over Prairie View at Health & PE Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Texas Southern was a 58-55 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Texas Southern’s Yahuza Rasas has averaged nine points and 7.6 rebounds while Chris Baldwin has put up 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Panthers, Gerard Andrus has averaged 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Darius Williams has put up 12 points.ACCURATE ANDRUS: Across 15 appearances this season, Prairie View’s Andrus has shot 56.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 74.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Prairie View’s Chancellor Ellis has attempted 84 3-pointers and connected on 39.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 19 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 20th among Division I teams. The Texas Southern offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 306th, nationally).

