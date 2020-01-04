Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Texas Southern opens SWAC play, beats Southern 77-68

January 4, 2020 11:26 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Hopkins scored 15 points and Tyrik Armstrong and Eden Ewing each added 14 as Texas Southern snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Southern, 77-68 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.

Lamarcus Lee dunked with 8:22 left to give Southern a six-point lead, 61-55, but Hopkins turned a three-point play with 5:07 left to put the Tigers in front for good, 67-64. Ewing sparked a final push with five points in the last 2:30 to put the game away.

Texas Southern came into the contest with a five-game losing streak against Division I opponents (to No. 1 Gonzaga, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona State and Texas A&M), with only a victory against Division II Concordia Texas.

Chris Baldwin added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Texas Southern (4-10).

Amel Kuljuhovic and Ahsante Shivers each scored 13 points to lead Southern (3-11). Darius Williams and Montese Blake each contributed 10 points.

