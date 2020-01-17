Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas State, La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

January 17, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Texas State (11-8, 4-4) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-12, 2-6)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Texas State takes on Louisiana-Lafayette. Each team last saw action on Thursday. Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe by one point on the road, while Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off of an 81-65 home loss against Texas-Arlington.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jalen Johnson has averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 12.7 points. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 19.9 points and five rebounds while Mason Harrell has put up 9.8 points.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ragin’ Cajuns have allowed just 73.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 39.1 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-11 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Texas State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points. The Bobcats have allowed 64.8 points per game over their last five.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-8 when fewer than four Bobcats players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have averaged 22.8 free throws per game, including 25 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending