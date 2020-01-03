Texas State looks to extend streak vs Arkansas St.

Texas State (7-7, 0-3) vs. Arkansas State (10-4, 2-1)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas State. Texas State has won by an average of 9 points in its last seven wins over the Red Wolves. Arkansas State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, a 78-73 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arkansas State’s Canberk Kus has averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 11 points. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 18.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while Mason Harrell has put up 10.9 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Red Wolves have given up just 66.3 points per game to Sun Belt opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 38 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Texas State is 0-7 when it allows at least 67 points and 7-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

COLD SPELL: Texas State has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves have averaged 22.5 foul shots per game this season and 26 per game over their last five games.

