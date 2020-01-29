Texas Tech 89, No. 12 West Virginia 81

WEST VIRGINIA (16-4)

Osabuohien 5-8 5-6 15, McBride 3-7 4-6 10, Harler 2-8 0-0 6, Sherman 3-7 3-3 11, Tshiebwe 1-2 2-2 4, Culver 1-3 14-16 16, Haley 3-7 4-5 10, Matthews 3-6 0-0 6, McCabe 1-7 1-2 3, Routt 0-0 0-1 0, McNeil 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 33-41 81.

TEXAS TECH (13-7)

Moretti 6-10 9-9 25, Ramsey 7-11 2-3 21, Holyfield 4-7 2-2 11, Shannon 5-8 12-14 23, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 2-6 1-2 5, Nadolny 0-0 2-2 2, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Tchewa 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 28-32 89.

Halftime_Texas Tech 42-38. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 4-18 (Sherman 2-4, Harler 2-6, Haley 0-1, Matthews 0-1, McNeil 0-1, McBride 0-2, McCabe 0-3), Texas Tech 11-17 (Ramsey 5-8, Moretti 4-5, Holyfield 1-1, Shannon 1-1, Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out_Moretti, Edwards. Rebounds_West Virginia 19 (Osabuohien 4), Texas Tech 28 (Shannon 7). Assists_West Virginia 5 (Harler 2), Texas Tech 17 (Clarke 7). Total Fouls_West Virginia 26, Texas Tech 28.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.