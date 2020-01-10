Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Tech WR Seth Collins granted 6th year of eligibility

January 10, 2020 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech senior receiver Seth Collins has been granted an NCAA waiver for a sixth year of eligibility after missing all of last season because of a shoulder injury.

Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said Friday that Collins work diligently with the training staff to rehab and will be on the field when the team starts spring practice.

Collins, the former Oregon State quarterback who moved to receiver while still with the Beavers, injured his shoulder late in spring practice last year.

As a junior in 2018, after transferring to Texas Tech, Collins caught 32 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He had a catch in every game.

Advertisement

Collins started Oregon State’s first seven games at quarterback as a true freshman in 2015, when he completed 83 of 160 passes (51.9%) for 935 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been a receiver since the last game of his first season with the Beavers, and had 48 catches for them from 2016-17.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program