The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

January 20, 2020 1:03 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1
2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2
3. UConn 16-1 665 4
4. Oregon 15-2 658 6
5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5
6. Stanford 16-2 599 3
7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8
8. NC State 17-1 530 9
9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10
10. UCLA 16-1 497 7
11. DePaul 17-2 425 14
12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11
13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16
14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13
15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12
16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18
17. Indiana 14-4 221 15
18. Arizona 15-3 214 21
19. Iowa 15-3 186 22
20. Maryland 13-4 184 20
21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23
22. Northwestern 16-2 118
23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24
24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25
25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

