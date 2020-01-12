Listen Live Sports

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

January 12, 2020 6:16 pm
 
Sunday
At Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
Great Exuma, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Tommy Gainey 33-33—66
Joshua Creel 33-34—67
Dylan Wu 33-34—67
Mark Blakefield 32-36—68
Adam Svensson 35-34—69
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-36—69
John Oda 34-35—69
Andy Pope 34-35—69
Robert Garrigus 37-33—70
Erik Compton 33-37—70
Will Zalatoris 33-37—70
Sean O’Hair 37-33—70
Julián Etulain 32-38—70
Tyson Alexander 36-35—71
Ben Kohles 36-35—71
Trey Mullinax 36-35—71
Steve LeBrun 35-36—71
Steven Alker 36-35—71
George Cunningham 37-34—71
Ben Silverman 34-37—71
Mickey DeMorat 34-37—71
Taylor Dickson 36-35—71
Roberto Díaz 37-34—71
Will Wilcox 34-37—71
Dan McCarthy 35-36—71
Billy Kennerly 34-37—71
Davis Riley 35-36—71
Taylor Montgomery 35-37—72
Jared Wolfe 36-36—72
Chase Wright 36-36—72
Steve Bowditch 36-37—73
Zecheng Dou 36-37—73
Michael Arnaud 36-37—73
Ollie Schniederjans 37-36—73
Sebastián Vázquez 35-38—73
Shane Smith 37-36—73
Mark Baldwin 39-34—73
Theo Humphrey 36-37—73
Carl Yuan 36-37—73
Augusto Núñez 36-37—73
Blayne Barber 36-37—73
Taylor Moore 36-37—73
Kyle Jones 33-40—73
Martin Piller 36-38—74
Brady Schnell 37-37—74
Andrew Svoboda 37-37—74
Alex Prugh 36-38—74
Vince India 33-41—74
Stephen Franken 34-40—74
Brandon Harkins 38-36—74
Tag Ridings 38-36—74
Austin Smotherman 39-35—74
Braden Thornberry 38-36—74
Brett Coletta 38-36—74
Justin Lower 35-40—75
Whee Kim 39-36—75
Grant Hirschman 37-38—75
John Chin 36-39—75
Lorens Chan 36-39—75
Tyrone Van Aswegen 38-37—75
Scott Gutschewski 39-36—75
Dawie van der Walt 34-41—75
Wade Binfield 36-39—75
Stephan Jaeger 38-38—76
Brett Stegmaier 38-38—76
Max McGreevy 40-36—76
T.J. Vogel 38-38—76
Dawson Armstrong 35-41—76
David Kocher 38-38—76
Rodrigo Lee 37-39—76
Lee Hodges 39-37—76
Conrad Shindler 36-40—76
Marcelo Rozo 36-40—76
Curtis Thompson 41-36—77
Nicolas Echavarria 36-41—77
Joey Garber 39-38—77
Brandon Crick 39-38—77
Brian Campbell 37-40—77
Scott Langley 36-41—77
Jamie Arnold 39-38—77
Drew Weaver 40-37—77
Luke Guthrie 39-38—77
Steve Lewton 42-35—77
Jonathan Randolph 35-43—78
Cody Blick 38-40—78
Taylor Pendrith 35-43—78
Jack Maguire 41-37—78
Greg Yates 37-41—78
Paul Barjon 38-40—78
Kevin Dougherty 35-44—79
Trevor Sluman 37-42—79
Camilo Villegas 34-45—79
Cyril Bouniol 40-39—79
Brad Adamonis 36-43—79
Charlie Saxon 43-37—80
Daniel Miernicki 41-39—80
Curtis Luck 36-44—80
Martin Flores 41-39—80
Zach Zaback 40-41—81
Jake Knapp 41-40—81
Andrew Novak 40-41—81
Chad Ramey 41-40—81
Zach Wright 39-42—81
Derek Ernst 40-42—82
Jimmy Stanger 35-49—84
Andres Gonzales 39-47—86
Alex Chiarella 44-43—87
Leaderboard
Tommy Gainey -6 thru 18
Joshua Creel -5 thru 18
Dylan Wu -5 thru 18
Mark Blakefield -4 thru 18
Cooper Musselman -4 thru 15
Adam Svensson -3 thru 18
José de Jesús Rodríguez -3 thru 18
John Oda -3 thru 18
Andy Pope -3 thru 18

