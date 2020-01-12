The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
|Great Exuma, Bahamas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Tommy Gainey
|33-33—66
|Joshua Creel
|33-34—67
|Dylan Wu
|33-34—67
|Mark Blakefield
|32-36—68
|Adam Svensson
|35-34—69
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|33-36—69
|John Oda
|34-35—69
|Andy Pope
|34-35—69
|Robert Garrigus
|37-33—70
|Erik Compton
|33-37—70
|Will Zalatoris
|33-37—70
|Sean O’Hair
|37-33—70
|Julián Etulain
|32-38—70
|Tyson Alexander
|36-35—71
|Ben Kohles
|36-35—71
|Trey Mullinax
|36-35—71
|Steve LeBrun
|35-36—71
|Steven Alker
|36-35—71
|George Cunningham
|37-34—71
|Ben Silverman
|34-37—71
|Mickey DeMorat
|34-37—71
|Taylor Dickson
|36-35—71
|Roberto Díaz
|37-34—71
|Will Wilcox
|34-37—71
|Dan McCarthy
|35-36—71
|Billy Kennerly
|34-37—71
|Davis Riley
|35-36—71
|Taylor Montgomery
|35-37—72
|Jared Wolfe
|36-36—72
|Chase Wright
|36-36—72
|Steve Bowditch
|36-37—73
|Zecheng Dou
|36-37—73
|Michael Arnaud
|36-37—73
|Ollie Schniederjans
|37-36—73
|Sebastián Vázquez
|35-38—73
|Shane Smith
|37-36—73
|Mark Baldwin
|39-34—73
|Theo Humphrey
|36-37—73
|Carl Yuan
|36-37—73
|Augusto Núñez
|36-37—73
|Blayne Barber
|36-37—73
|Taylor Moore
|36-37—73
|Kyle Jones
|33-40—73
|Martin Piller
|36-38—74
|Brady Schnell
|37-37—74
|Andrew Svoboda
|37-37—74
|Alex Prugh
|36-38—74
|Vince India
|33-41—74
|Stephen Franken
|34-40—74
|Brandon Harkins
|38-36—74
|Tag Ridings
|38-36—74
|Austin Smotherman
|39-35—74
|Braden Thornberry
|38-36—74
|Brett Coletta
|38-36—74
|Justin Lower
|35-40—75
|Whee Kim
|39-36—75
|Grant Hirschman
|37-38—75
|John Chin
|36-39—75
|Lorens Chan
|36-39—75
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|38-37—75
|Scott Gutschewski
|39-36—75
|Dawie van der Walt
|34-41—75
|Wade Binfield
|36-39—75
|Stephan Jaeger
|38-38—76
|Brett Stegmaier
|38-38—76
|Max McGreevy
|40-36—76
|T.J. Vogel
|38-38—76
|Dawson Armstrong
|35-41—76
|David Kocher
|38-38—76
|Rodrigo Lee
|37-39—76
|Lee Hodges
|39-37—76
|Conrad Shindler
|36-40—76
|Marcelo Rozo
|36-40—76
|Curtis Thompson
|41-36—77
|Nicolas Echavarria
|36-41—77
|Joey Garber
|39-38—77
|Brandon Crick
|39-38—77
|Brian Campbell
|37-40—77
|Scott Langley
|36-41—77
|Jamie Arnold
|39-38—77
|Drew Weaver
|40-37—77
|Luke Guthrie
|39-38—77
|Steve Lewton
|42-35—77
|Jonathan Randolph
|35-43—78
|Cody Blick
|38-40—78
|Taylor Pendrith
|35-43—78
|Jack Maguire
|41-37—78
|Greg Yates
|37-41—78
|Paul Barjon
|38-40—78
|Kevin Dougherty
|35-44—79
|Trevor Sluman
|37-42—79
|Camilo Villegas
|34-45—79
|Cyril Bouniol
|40-39—79
|Brad Adamonis
|36-43—79
|Charlie Saxon
|43-37—80
|Daniel Miernicki
|41-39—80
|Curtis Luck
|36-44—80
|Martin Flores
|41-39—80
|Zach Zaback
|40-41—81
|Jake Knapp
|41-40—81
|Andrew Novak
|40-41—81
|Chad Ramey
|41-40—81
|Zach Wright
|39-42—81
|Derek Ernst
|40-42—82
|Jimmy Stanger
|35-49—84
|Andres Gonzales
|39-47—86
|Alex Chiarella
|44-43—87
|Leaderboard
|Tommy Gainey
|-6
|thru
|18
|Joshua Creel
|-5
|thru
|18
|Dylan Wu
|-5
|thru
|18
|Mark Blakefield
|-4
|thru
|18
|Cooper Musselman
|-4
|thru
|15
|Adam Svensson
|-3
|thru
|18
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|-3
|thru
|18
|John Oda
|-3
|thru
|18
|Andy Pope
|-3
|thru
|18
