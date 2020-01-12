The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

Sunday At Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club Great Exuma, Bahamas Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Tommy Gainey 33-33—66 Joshua Creel 33-34—67 Dylan Wu 33-34—67 Mark Blakefield 32-36—68 Adam Svensson 35-34—69 José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-36—69 John Oda 34-35—69 Andy Pope 34-35—69 Robert Garrigus 37-33—70 Erik Compton 33-37—70 Will Zalatoris 33-37—70 Sean O’Hair 37-33—70 Julián Etulain 32-38—70 Tyson Alexander 36-35—71 Ben Kohles 36-35—71 Trey Mullinax 36-35—71 Steve LeBrun 35-36—71 Steven Alker 36-35—71 George Cunningham 37-34—71 Ben Silverman 34-37—71 Mickey DeMorat 34-37—71 Taylor Dickson 36-35—71 Roberto Díaz 37-34—71 Will Wilcox 34-37—71 Dan McCarthy 35-36—71 Billy Kennerly 34-37—71 Davis Riley 35-36—71 Taylor Montgomery 35-37—72 Jared Wolfe 36-36—72 Chase Wright 36-36—72 Steve Bowditch 36-37—73 Zecheng Dou 36-37—73 Michael Arnaud 36-37—73 Ollie Schniederjans 37-36—73 Sebastián Vázquez 35-38—73 Shane Smith 37-36—73 Mark Baldwin 39-34—73 Theo Humphrey 36-37—73 Carl Yuan 36-37—73 Augusto Núñez 36-37—73 Blayne Barber 36-37—73 Taylor Moore 36-37—73 Kyle Jones 33-40—73 Martin Piller 36-38—74 Brady Schnell 37-37—74 Andrew Svoboda 37-37—74 Alex Prugh 36-38—74 Vince India 33-41—74 Stephen Franken 34-40—74 Brandon Harkins 38-36—74 Tag Ridings 38-36—74 Austin Smotherman 39-35—74 Braden Thornberry 38-36—74 Brett Coletta 38-36—74 Justin Lower 35-40—75 Whee Kim 39-36—75 Grant Hirschman 37-38—75 John Chin 36-39—75 Lorens Chan 36-39—75 Tyrone Van Aswegen 38-37—75 Scott Gutschewski 39-36—75 Dawie van der Walt 34-41—75 Wade Binfield 36-39—75 Stephan Jaeger 38-38—76 Brett Stegmaier 38-38—76 Max McGreevy 40-36—76 T.J. Vogel 38-38—76 Dawson Armstrong 35-41—76 David Kocher 38-38—76 Rodrigo Lee 37-39—76 Lee Hodges 39-37—76 Conrad Shindler 36-40—76 Marcelo Rozo 36-40—76 Curtis Thompson 41-36—77 Nicolas Echavarria 36-41—77 Joey Garber 39-38—77 Brandon Crick 39-38—77 Brian Campbell 37-40—77 Scott Langley 36-41—77 Jamie Arnold 39-38—77 Drew Weaver 40-37—77 Luke Guthrie 39-38—77 Steve Lewton 42-35—77 Jonathan Randolph 35-43—78 Cody Blick 38-40—78 Taylor Pendrith 35-43—78 Jack Maguire 41-37—78 Greg Yates 37-41—78 Paul Barjon 38-40—78 Kevin Dougherty 35-44—79 Trevor Sluman 37-42—79 Camilo Villegas 34-45—79 Cyril Bouniol 40-39—79 Brad Adamonis 36-43—79 Charlie Saxon 43-37—80 Daniel Miernicki 41-39—80 Curtis Luck 36-44—80 Martin Flores 41-39—80 Zach Zaback 40-41—81 Jake Knapp 41-40—81 Andrew Novak 40-41—81 Chad Ramey 41-40—81 Zach Wright 39-42—81 Derek Ernst 40-42—82 Jimmy Stanger 35-49—84 Andres Gonzales 39-47—86 Alex Chiarella 44-43—87

