The Citadel looks to end streak vs Wofford

Wofford (13-8, 5-3) vs. The Citadel (6-13, 0-8)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks to extend The Citadel’s conference losing streak to 12 games. The Citadel’s last SoCon win came against the Samford Bulldogs 87-83 on Feb. 23, 2019. Wofford came up short in an 81-72 game at Western Carolina in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 29.2 percent of the 171 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 95.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 13-2 when they exceed 61 points. The Bulldogs are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 6-5 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Terriers are 8-8 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic The Citadel offense has averaged 78.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs third nationally. Wofford has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 66.9 possessions per game (ranked 296th).

