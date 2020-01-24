The Latest: Federer posts 100th match win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

Roger Federer has been pushed all the way before recording his 100th match win at the Australian Open and reaching the Round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the 18th time with a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8) victory over John Millman.

Federer has won six Australian championships among his record 20 major titles and is still a crowd favorite on Rod Laver Arena, despite playing an Aussie who’d beaten him at the 2018 U.S. Open in their only previous meeting at a major.

The 38-year-old Federer is the first player to record 100 match wins at two different Grand Slam tournaments. He improved his Wimbledon record to 101-13 last year.

Federer will next play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

___

11:45 p.m.

Roger Federer and John Millman are going to a fifth set in the third round of the Australian Open.

Federer dropped the first set 4-6 before winning the second 7-6 (2) and the third 6-4. Millman rallied to win the fourth set 6-4 to level the best-of-five-set match.

Federer has won six Australian championships among his record 20 major titles and is still a crowd favorite on Rod Laver Arena, despite playing an Aussie on a Friday night.

Millman had an upset win over Federer at the 2018 U.S. Open in their only previous Grand Slam meeting.

The winner will play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

___

9:55 p.m.

No. 32-seeded Milos Raonic has beaten No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the seventh time.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist had five match points in the third-set tiebreaker and converted his second with a booming forehand winner for a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory on Margaret Court Arena. He finished with 19 aces and 55 winners in a dominating performance against Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer here last year on the way to the semifinals.

Raonic’s best run in Australia was to the last four in 2016, when he became the first Canadian man to reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park. He lost that match and the Wimbledon final later that year to Andy Murray.

Raonic missed the French and U.S. Open tournaments last year with injuries but says he’s feeling better after an off-season where he could focus on recovery.

“It’s fun to be healthy, to be playing well,” Raonic told the crowd. “I can really take a lot of pleasure in that.”

He will next play 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, who beat ninth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

___

8:25 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Two matches earlier, 23-time major winner Serena Williams was beaten in three sets by Wang Qiang.

The 15-year-old Gauff lost to Osaka at the U.S. Open last year. This time, she was too good. Osaka has now failed to defend her two major titels at the U.S. Open and in Australia.

___

8 p.m.

Tennys Sandgren is back into the fourth round of the Australian Open after beating fellow American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 .

Two years ago, on his Australian Open debut, Sandgren became the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in 12 years after recording wins over top 10 players Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Sandgren lost to Querrey in their only previous encounter, in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, and was 0-7 against Americans in tour-level matches before this meeting.

Querrey reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2017 and has reached the quarterfinals three other times at the majors, but hasn’t gone past the third round in Australia in 14 attempts.

___

7:45 p.m.

Marin Cilic finally has a win over Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open after two losses to the Spaniard at Melbourne Park.

Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open and was a finalist here in 2018, beat ninth-seeded Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round.

He broke Bautista Agut’s serve in the opening game of the deciding set. Nearing the end of the fourth set, Cilic called for a trainer for treatment on his upper left leg.

Bautisa Agut beat Cilic here last year in the fourth round and also won in 2016 in the third round.

The 39th-ranked Cilic is unseeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2014 Australian Open. He’s been seeded in 41 of the 49 Grand Slams he’s contested.

Cilic will next play either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Milos Raonic, who were playing a night match.

____

7:15 p.m.

Defending Australian Open doubles champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have lost 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round to Simone Bolelli and Benoit Paire.

The top-seeded pair converted only one of their five break-point chances, while Bolelli and Paire converted both chances they had.

In other first-round doubles results, second-seeded Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo beat Guillermo Duran and Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2., and Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski beat Hubert Hurkacz and Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4.Mahut and Herbert were seeded fifth last year when they beat American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in the quarterfinals and went on to beat Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the final.

___

5:25 p.m.

Novak Djokovic helped return the status quo to Rod Laver Arena. In the match following Serena Williams’ upset loss to China’s Wang Qiang, the second-seeded Djokovic easily beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic needed only 85 minutes to beat the Japanese player. Williams was on court for nearly twice that long.

In night matches to follow on Rod Laver Arena, 15-year-old American Coco Gauff will play defending champion Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer plays Australian John Millman.

___

3:35 p.m.

Serena Williams has lost to China’s Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

The seven-time Australian Open champion was down a set and a break and Wang was serving for victory in the second set before Williams broke back and leveled the match after dominating the tiebreaker.

Williams was serving to stay in the match when Wang broke her to clinch a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 victory.

In their only previous meeting, Williams beat Wang 6-1, 6-0 in 44 minutes at last year’s U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Williams’s bid for a her 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record will have to wait. She has lost the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2018 and ‘19 and hasn’t added to her collection of majors since her title at Melbourne Park in 2017.

___

3 p.m.

Caroline Wozniacki’s farewell tour at the Australian Open is over. The 2018 champion lost her third-round match 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to Ons Jabeur at Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki said late last year that she would retire from the game after the Australian Open in order to spend more time with her family and because she has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018.

She sat in her court-side chair wiping tears from her eyes before doing an on-court television interview.

“I think it was only fitting that my last match ended with a forehand error,” the former No. 1-ranked Wozniacki told the crowd, smiling through the tears.

Jabeur is into the fourth round for the first time a major. She will play either 23-time major winner Serena Williams or Wang Qiang of China.

___

2:45 p.m.

Serena Williams has rallied from a set and a break down to level her third-round match at the Australian Open. Wang Qiang won the first set 6-4 and had a chance to serve for the match at 5-4 in the second.

But the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion broke Qiang’s get back on serve. And when the set went to a tiebreaker, Williams won it easily 7-6 (2).

Williams is attempting to win her 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record. Two weeks ago she won her first WTA title since 2017.

___

12:35 p.m.

The top-ranked women’s player in the world is also the first one into the fourth round at the Australian Open.

French Open champion and local hope Ash Barty beat 29th-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6- 2 in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

Barty will next play either Alison Riske or Julia Goerges.

After a disruptive day weather-wise on Thursday, mostly sunny skies returned to Melbourne Park on Day 5.

Other top players in action later are Serena Williams, defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka and 20-time Grand Slam singles winner Roger Federer.

___

