The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (30)
|18-1
|1574
|1
|2. Baylor (31)
|13-1
|1567
|4
|3. Duke (4)
|15-1
|1529
|2
|4. Auburn
|15-0
|1359
|5
|5. Butler
|15-1
|1299
|6
|6. Kansas
|12-3
|1286
|3
|7. San Diego St.
|17-0
|1266
|7
|8. Oregon
|14-3
|1163
|9
|9. Florida St.
|14-2
|1093
|10
|10. Kentucky
|12-3
|960
|14
|11. Louisville
|13-3
|943
|13
|12. West Virginia
|13-2
|911
|17
|13. Dayton
|14-2
|842
|15
|14. Villanova
|12-3
|822
|16
|15. Michigan St.
|13-4
|735
|8
|16. Wichita St.
|15-1
|629
|23
|17. Maryland
|13-3
|616
|12
|18. Seton Hall
|12-4
|496
|–
|19. Michigan
|11-5
|358
|19
|20. Colorado
|13-3
|345
|25
|21. Ohio St.
|11-5
|270
|11
|22. Memphis
|13-3
|232
|21
|23. Texas Tech
|10-5
|111
|22
|24. Illinois
|12-5
|109
|–
|25. Creighton
|13-4
|97
|–
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon St. 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1.
