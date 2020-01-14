The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU (62)
|15-0
|1550
|1
|2. Clemson
|14-1
|1487
|3
|3. Ohio St.
|13-1
|1426
|2
|4. Georgia
|12-2
|1336
|5
|5. Oregon
|12-2
|1249
|7
|6. Florida
|11-2
|1211
|6
|7. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1179
|4
|8. Alabama
|11-2
|1159
|9
|9. Penn St.
|11-2
|1038
|13
|10. Minnesota
|11-2
|952
|16
|11. Wisconsin
|10-4
|883
|11
|12. Notre Dame
|11-2
|879
|14
|13. Baylor
|11-3
|827
|8
|14. Auburn
|9-4
|726
|9
|15. Iowa
|10-3
|699
|19
|16. Utah
|11-3
|543
|12
|17. Memphis
|12-2
|528
|15
|18. Michigan
|9-4
|468
|17
|19. Appalachian St.
|13-1
|466
|20
|20. Navy
|11-2
|415
|21
|21. Cincinnati
|11-3
|343
|23
|22. Air Force
|11-2
|209
|24
|23. Boise St.
|12-2
|188
|18
|24. UCF
|10-3
|78
|–
|25. Texas
|8-5
|69
|–
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.
