The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1 2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3 3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2 4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5 5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7 6. Florida 11-2 1211 6 7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4 8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9 9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13 10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16 11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11 12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14 13. Baylor 11-3 827 8 14. Auburn 9-4 726 9 15. Iowa 10-3 699 19 16. Utah 11-3 543 12 17. Memphis 12-2 528 15 18. Michigan 9-4 468 17 19. Appalachian St. 13-1 466 20 20. Navy 11-2 415 21 21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23 22. Air Force 11-2 209 24 23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18 24. UCF 10-3 78 – 25. Texas 8-5 69 –

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.

