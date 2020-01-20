Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

January 20, 2020 11:46 am
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6
4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7
5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18
11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13-5 398
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152
25. Houston 14-4 151

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.

