The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1 2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2 3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3 4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4 5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5 6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6 7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7 8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9 9. Duke 16-3 1084 8 10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10 11. Oregon 17-4 926 12 12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14 13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15 14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11 15. Maryland 16-4 650 17 16. Butler 16-4 631 13 17. Auburn 17-2 619 16 18. Iowa 14-5 545 19 19. Illinois 15-5 483 21 20. Colorado 16-4 314 23 21. Houston 16-4 296 25 22. LSU 15-4 260 – 23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 – 24. Penn St. 14-5 114 – 25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1.

