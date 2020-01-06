The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1 2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2 3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3 4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4 5. Stanford 13-1 626 5 6. Baylor 11-1 614 6 7. Louisville 14-1 574 7 8. UCLA 14-0 531 10 9. N.C. State 14-0 529 9 10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11 11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8 12. Indiana 12-2 389 14 13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15 14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13 15. DePaul 13-2 316 16 16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17 17. Maryland 10-3 278 12 18. Arizona 13-1 243 18 19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19 20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21 21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20 22. South Dakota 15-2 92 — 23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22 24. Michigan 11-3 71 — 25. Princeton 12-1 19 —

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.

