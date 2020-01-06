Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

January 6, 2020 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1
2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2
3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3
4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4
5. Stanford 13-1 626 5
6. Baylor 11-1 614 6
7. Louisville 14-1 574 7
8. UCLA 14-0 531 10
9. N.C. State 14-0 529 9
10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11
11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8
12. Indiana 12-2 389 14
13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15
14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13
15. DePaul 13-2 316 16
16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17
17. Maryland 10-3 278 12
18. Arizona 13-1 243 18
19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19
20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21
21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20
22. South Dakota 15-2 92
23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22
24. Michigan 11-3 71
25. Princeton 12-1 19

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Nebraska 2, Texas 2, Kansas 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set