The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. South Carolina (22)
|17-1
|741
|1
| 2. Baylor (6)
|15-1
|725
|2
| 3. UConn
|16-1
|665
|4
| 4. Oregon
|15-2
|658
|6
| 5. Louisville (2)
|18-1
|641
|5
| 6. Stanford
|16-2
|599
|3
| 7. Oregon St.
|16-2
|545
|8
| 8. N.C. State
|17-1
|530
|9
| 9. Mississippi St.
|16-2
|504
|10
|10. UCLA
|16-1
|497
|7
|11. DePaul
|17-2
|425
|14
|12. Kentucky
|15-3
|378
|11
|13. Gonzaga
|18-1
|366
|16
|14. Florida St.
|15-3
|358
|13
|15. Texas A&M
|15-3
|345
|12
|16. Arizona St.
|15-4
|297
|18
|17. Indiana
|14-4
|221
|15
|18. Arizona
|15-3
|214
|21
|19. Iowa
|15-3
|186
|22
|20. Maryland
|13-4
|184
|20
|21. Arkansas
|15-3
|156
|23
|22. Northwestern
|16-2
|118
|—
|23. Tennessee
|14-3
|116
|24
|24. South Dakota
|17-2
|110
|25
|25. West Virginia
|13-3
|63
|17
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
