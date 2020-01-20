The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1 2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2 3. UConn 16-1 665 4 4. Oregon 15-2 658 6 5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5 6. Stanford 16-2 599 3 7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8 8. N.C. State 17-1 530 9 9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10 10. UCLA 16-1 497 7 11. DePaul 17-2 425 14 12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11 13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16 14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13 15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12 16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18 17. Indiana 14-4 221 15 18. Arizona 15-3 214 21 19. Iowa 15-3 186 22 20. Maryland 13-4 184 20 21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23 22. Northwestern 16-2 118 — 23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24 24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25 25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

