This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 12, 2020 10:26 pm
 
1 min read
      

1. UConn (13-1) lost to No. 6 Baylor 74-58; beat Houston 91-51.

2. Oregon (13-2) lost to Arizona State 72-66; beat No. 18 Arizona 71-64.

3. Oregon State (15-1) beat No. 18 Arizona 63-61; lost to Arizona State 55-47.

4. South Carolina (16-1) beat No. 21 Arkansas 91-82; beat Vanderbilt 93-57.

5. Stanford (15-1) beat California 73-40; beat California 79-65.

6. Baylor (13-1) beat No. 1 UConn 74-58; beat Oklahoma State 94-48.

7. Louisville (16-1) beat Miami 87-41; beat Wake Forest 75-61.

8. UCLA (16-0) beat Utah 84-54; beat Colorado 65-62.

9. N.C. State (15-1) lost to North Carolina 66-60; beat Notre Dame 90-56.

10. Texas A&M (14-2) beat Mississippi 79-35; lost to LSU 57-54.

11. Florida State (15-2) lost to Georgia Tech 67-52; beat North Carolina 78-64.

12. Indiana (14-3) beat Illinois 83-42; beat Purdue 66-48; lost to Iowa 91-85, 2OT.

13. Mississippi State (15-2) beat Missouri 79-64.

14. Kentucky (14-2) beat Alabama 81-71; beat Florida 65-45.

15. DePaul (15-2) beat Seton Hall 85-68; beat St. John’s 74-69.

16. Gonzaga (16-1) beat Saint Mary’s 74-49; beat Pacific 68-67.

17. Maryland (12-4) beat Ohio State 72-62; lost to Iowa 66-61; beat No. 24 Michigan 77-49.

18. Arizona (13-3) lost to No. 3 Oregon State 63-61; lost to No. 2 Oregon 71-64.

19. West Virginia (13-1) beat Kansas 68-49; beat Texas 68-63.

20. Missouri State (14-2) beat Drake 69-67; beat Northern Iowa 80-66.

21. Arkansas (14-3) lost to No. 4 Baylor 91-82; beat Missouri 90-73.

22. South Dakota (16-2) beat Omaha 77-44.

23. Tennessee (13-3) beat Mississippi 84-28; beat Georgia 73-56.

24. Michigan (11-5) lost to Ohio State 78-69; lost to No. 17 Maryland 77-49.

25. Princeton (13-1) beat Pennsylvania 75-55.

