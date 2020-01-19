This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. South Carolina (17-1) beat Missouri 78-45.

2. Baylor (15-1) beat Kansas 90-47; beat No. 17 West Virginia 91-51.

3. Stanford (16-2) lost to No. 6 Oregon 87-55; beat No. 8 Oregon State 61-58.

4. UConn (16-1) beat Memphis 68-56; beat UCF 59-52; beat Tulsa 92-34.

5. Louisville (18-1) beat Boston College 81-70; beat North Carolina 74-67.

6. Oregon (15-2) beat No. 3 Stanford 87-55; beat California 105-55.

7. UCLA (16-1) lost to Southern Cal 70-68, 2OT.

8. Oregon State (16-2) beat California 81-44; lost to No. 3 Stanford 61-58.

9. N.C. State (17-1) beat No. 13 Florida State 68-51; beat Wake Forest 59-45.

10. Mississippi State (16-2) beat LSU 64-60.

11. Kentucky (15-3) beat No. 12 Texas A&M 76-54; lost to LSU 65-59.

12. Texas A&M (15-3) lost to No. 11 Kentucky 76-54; beat Florida 69-42.

13. Florida State (15-3) lost to No. 9 N.C. State 68-51.

14. DePaul (17-2) beat Xavier 91-68; beat Butler 80-65.

15. Indiana (14-4) lost to Northwestern 71-69, OT.

16. Gonzaga (18-1) beat Santa Clara 67-52; beat at San Francisco 69-46.

17. West Virginia (13-3) lost to Oklahoma 73-49; lost to No. 2 Baylor 91-51.

18. Arizona State (15-4) beat Washington 65-50; beat Washington State 65-56.

19. Missouri State (14-3) lost to Southern Illinois 70-68.

20. Maryland (13-4) beat Nebraska 87-69.

21. Arizona (15-3) beat Washington State 74-67; beat Washington 66-58.

22. Iowa (15-3) beat Minnesota 76-75; beat Wisconsin 85-78.

23. Arkansas (15-3) beat Vanderbilt 100-68.

24. Tennessee (14-3) beat Florida 78-50.

25. South Dakota (18-2) beat North Dakota State 80-36; beat South Dakota State 83-48.

