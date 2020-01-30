Thomas, Coppin State visit Delaware St.

Coppin State (6-16, 2-5) vs. Delaware State (2-17, 1-4)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Koby Thomas and Coppin State will take on John Crosby and Delaware State. The junior Thomas is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Crosby, a senior, has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State’s Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hornets have given up only 79.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 88.5 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Crosby has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-10 when they score 62 points or fewer and 6-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Hornets are 0-17 when allowing 71 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 71.

STREAK STATS: Coppin State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 79.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked ninth in all of Division I with an average of 76.3 possessions per game. The uptempo Hornets have pushed that total to 78.1 possessions per game over their last five games.

