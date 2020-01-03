Listen Live Sports

Thomas scores 13 to lead Milwaukee past IUPUI 78-74

January 3, 2020 10:45 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Thomas came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Milwaukee to a 78-74 win over IUPUI on Friday night, ending the Panthers’ seven-game losing streak.

Arturro Bingham had 12 points for Milwaukee (6-9, 1-2 Horizon League). Te’Jon Lucas added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Darius Roy had 10 points for the hosts.

Elyjah Goss had 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for the Jaguars (4-12, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jaylen Minnett added 18 points. Marcus Burk had 15 points.

Milwaukee matches up against Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Green Bay on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

