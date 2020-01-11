Listen Live Sports

Thorpe carries UNC-Asheville past Charleston Southern 71-69

January 11, 2020 8:48 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift UNC-Asheville to a 71-69 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

DeVon Baker had 17 points for UNC-Asheville (7-7, 1-2 Big South Conference). Lavar Batts Jr. added 14 points and five steals. Tajion Jones had 13 points and six rebounds for the road team.

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 44-35 lead, UNC-Asheville managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by 7 points in the second half. The Bulldogs’ 27 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (7-9, 1-3). Ty Jones added 15 points.

Dontrell Shuler, who led the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the contest with 19 points per game, had only 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

UNC-Asheville plays High Point at home on Thursday. Charleston Southern matches up against Campbell on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

