Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Thunder center Steven Adams out vs. Heat with injured knee

January 17, 2020 7:09 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder center Steven Adams will miss Friday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Adams left Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with a right knee contusion. He is averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Nerlens Noel, who missed the previous six games with a left ankle sprain, will be available. He averages 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

