Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder starters Adams, Ferguson out vs. Hawks

January 24, 2020 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starters Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Adams is out for the second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He is averaging 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Ferguson will sit for personal reasons for the third straight game. He missed the game before those with an illness.

Thunder reserve Abdel Nader will sit out with a left ankle sprain.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in