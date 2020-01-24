Thunder starters Adams, Ferguson out vs. Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starters Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Adams is out for the second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He is averaging 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Ferguson will sit for personal reasons for the third straight game. He missed the game before those with an illness.

Thunder reserve Abdel Nader will sit out with a left ankle sprain.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.