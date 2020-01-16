Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

Army 79, Holy Cross 67

Charlotte 77, Marshall 75

Drexel 63, Elon 41

Farmingdale 92, St. Joseph’s (LI) 83

Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57

Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66

NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57

William & Mary 77, Delaware 68

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT

Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62

FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94

FIU 93, UAB 68

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

High Point 68, UNC Asheville 66

Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 61

Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56

Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63

North Florida 75, Jacksonville 68

North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52

Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76

Presbyterian 74, Longwood 67

Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59

Stetson 54, North Alabama 49

Texas St. 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55

Winthrop 116, Hampton 95

MIDWEST

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70

Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

