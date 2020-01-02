Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Christiansburg 68, Alleghany 54
Eastern Montgomery 48, Rural Retreat 31
Hickory 121, Deep Creek 43
James River-Buchanan 60, Staunton River 49
Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 51
Riverheads 46, Parry McCluer 29
Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=
Miller School 72, Wilson Memorial 46
Spotswood 61, E.C. Glass 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 62, James River-Buchanan 31
Hickory 94, Deep Creek 75
Honaker 61, Grayson County 31
Johnson County, Tenn. 59, Holston 22
Kellam 63, Catholic High School of Va Beach 46
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 63, Rye Cove 20
Peninsula Catholic 44, Summit Christian Academy 40
Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=
Spotswood 58, Pulaski County 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
