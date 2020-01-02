Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

January 2, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Christiansburg 68, Alleghany 54

Eastern Montgomery 48, Rural Retreat 31

Hickory 121, Deep Creek 43

Advertisement

James River-Buchanan 60, Staunton River 49

Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 51

Riverheads 46, Parry McCluer 29

Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=

Miller School 72, Wilson Memorial 46

Spotswood 61, E.C. Glass 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 62, James River-Buchanan 31

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Hickory 94, Deep Creek 75

Honaker 61, Grayson County 31

Johnson County, Tenn. 59, Holston 22

Kellam 63, Catholic High School of Va Beach 46

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 63, Rye Cove 20

Peninsula Catholic 44, Summit Christian Academy 40

Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=

Spotswood 58, Pulaski County 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time