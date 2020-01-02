Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 60, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 55

C. Milton Wright 70, Fallston 46

Cambridge/SD 87, Saint Michaels 20

Advertisement

Easton 53, Col. Richardson 41

Frederick 52, Urbana 46

James M. Bennett 72, Washington 69

Kent Island 75, Kent County 60

North Caroline 74, North Dorchester 46

North Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 35

South Carroll 39, Winters Mill 22

Wicomico 86, Pocomoke 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 61, Fort Hill 25

Easton 66, Col. Richardson 10

Hampshire, W.Va. 64, Northern Garrett 31

Kent Island 67, Kent County 45

Linganore 56, South Hagerstown 25

Loch Raven 87, Western STES 58

North Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 35

Oakland Southern 60, Moorefield, W.Va. 48

Rockville 45, Poolesville 36

South Carroll 32, Winters Mill 28

South River 73, Huntingtown 43

Thomas Johnson 77, Tuscarora 66

Westminster 54, Glenelg 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.