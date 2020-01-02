Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 60, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 55
C. Milton Wright 70, Fallston 46
Cambridge/SD 87, Saint Michaels 20
Easton 53, Col. Richardson 41
Frederick 52, Urbana 46
James M. Bennett 72, Washington 69
Kent Island 75, Kent County 60
North Caroline 74, North Dorchester 46
North Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 35
South Carroll 39, Winters Mill 22
Wicomico 86, Pocomoke 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 61, Fort Hill 25
Easton 66, Col. Richardson 10
Hampshire, W.Va. 64, Northern Garrett 31
Kent Island 67, Kent County 45
Linganore 56, South Hagerstown 25
Loch Raven 87, Western STES 58
North Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 35
Oakland Southern 60, Moorefield, W.Va. 48
Rockville 45, Poolesville 36
South Carroll 32, Winters Mill 28
South River 73, Huntingtown 43
Thomas Johnson 77, Tuscarora 66
Westminster 54, Glenelg 45
