Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 65, Liberty-Bedford 63
Bassett 66, Patrick County 47
Bishop Ireton 95, Bishop O’Connell 82
Blue Ridge School 74, North Cross 41
Briar Woods 63, Riverside 58
Carroll County 67, James River-Buchanan 54
Catholic High School of Va Beach 80, Greenbrier Christian 45
Dominion 68, Tuscarora 54
E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 56
Eastern Mennonite 60, The Covenant School 58
Eastern View 66, Culpeper 49
Fluvanna 59, Waynesboro 57
Freedom (South Riding) 70, Rock Ridge 57
George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Chilhowie 38
Glenvar 66, Floyd County 57
Hancock, Md. 76, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 49
Harrisonburg 60, Rockbridge County 35
Holston 53, Honaker 49
Indian River 76, Atlantic Shores Christian 71
Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 37
John Champe 62, Battlefield 61
Liberty Christian 81, Heritage-Lynchburg 63
Monticello 49, Fort Defiance 31
Mountain View 94, Spotsylvania 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Norfolk Christian School 39
Narrows 61, Giles 51
Patrick Henry-Ashland 60, Hanover 45
Patriot 72, Gar-Field 48
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Gonzaga College, D.C. 54
Radford 68, Alleghany 40
Salem 65, William Byrd 52
Skyline 71, Rappahannock County 40
Stone Bridge 77, Loudoun Valley 66
Tazewell 66, River View, W.Va. 60
Walsingham Academy 81, Veritas Collegiate Academy 59
Western Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 62
William Fleming 65, Staunton River 23
William Monroe 56, Brentsville 32
Woodstock Central 65, Manassas Park 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 55, Bishop O’Connell 52
Buffalo Gap 55, Bath County 23
Carlisle 52, Timberlake Christian 42
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Greenbrier Christian 37
Chilhowie 51, Castlewood 4
Courtland 52, James Monroe 47
Covington 58, Highland-Monterey 14
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 46, Shenandoah Valley Christian 38
Eastern Montgomery 46, Narrows 41
Eastern View 55, Culpeper 19
Fluvanna 61, Waynesboro 57
Freedom (South Riding) 42, Rock Ridge 26
George Mason 64, Skyline 44
Grafton 49, Smithfield 20
Hanover 69, Patrick Henry-Ashland 26
Harrisonburg 58, Rockbridge County 43
Hopewell 65, Dinwiddie 21
Huguenot 60, George Wythe-Richmond 16
James River-Midlothian 57, Powhatan 25
John Champe 62, Battlefield 54
Lancaster 43, Colonial Beach 24
Lloyd Bird 54, Cosby 44
Loudoun Valley 64, Stone Bridge 25
Luray 56, East Rockingham 37
Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Henrico 36
Matoaca 70, Colonial Heights 32
Monacan 75, Manchester 40
Nandua 40, Arcadia 28
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Norfolk Christian School 16
New Covenant 47, Chatham Hall 9
New Kent 44, Jamestown 34
Norfolk Collegiate 69, Granby 16
Northumberland 51, Essex 33
Park View-Sterling 38, Broad Run 33
Parry McCluer 35, Craig County 27
Patrick County 48, Bassett 10
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Cave Spring 45
Patriot 52, Gar-Field 18
Paul VI Catholic High School 68, Holy Cross, Md. 37
Petersburg 30, Meadowbrook 27
Poquoson 32, Lafayette 26
R.E. Lee-Staunton 69, Grace Christian 14
Richmond Christian 60, Southampton Academy 21
Riverside 57, Briar Woods 55
Salem 47, William Byrd 34
Sherando 62, Kettle Run 38
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62, Potomac School 42
Tabb 58, Bruton 28
The Covenant School 44, Eastern Mennonite 34
Thomas Dale 59, Prince George 42
Turner Ashby 67, Wilson Memorial 51
Veritas Collegiate Academy 86, Walsingham Academy 20
Warhill 57, York 30
William Fleming 50, Staunton River 44
Woodstock Central 68, Manassas Park 35
Yorktown 51, Washington-Lee 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
