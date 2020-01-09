Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge/SD 62, Kent Island 53
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 51, Washington International, D.C. 41
Clarksburg 82, Blake 78
Col. Richardson 75, North Dorchester 59
Dematha 68, St. John’s, D.C. 62
Easton 65, Kent County 54
Good Counsel 69, Heights 42
Hancock 76, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, Va. 49
Harford Christian 60, Arlington Baptist 42
Linganore 68, Frederick 23
Manchester Valley 60, Winters Mill 49
New Town 58, Meade 52
North Hagerstown 63, Tuscarora 53
North Harford 54, Rising Sun 48
Parkside 59, Crisfield 53
Pocomoke 89, James M. Bennett 56
Queen Annes County 84, Saint Michaels 34
Richard Montgomery 66, Northwest – Mtg 63
Rock Creek Christian Academy 72, Lake Clifton 67
Smithsburg 74, Brunswick 52
Snow Hill 75, Washington 57
South Hagerstown 74, Thomas Johnson 71
Walkersville 52, Urbana 51
Washington Waldorf 52, Maryland School for the Deaf 49
Watkins Mill 67, Poolesville 42
Wicomico 77, North Caroline 28
Williamsport 76, Oakdale 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 38, Elkton 36
Bishop McNamara 94, St. Mary’s Ryken 42
Bohemia Manor 24, North East 18
Concordia Prep 42, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
Easton 71, Kent County 34
Edgewood 56, Havre de Grace 47
Fallston 67, C. Milton Wright 41
Frankfort, W.Va. 67, Mountain Ridge 38
Frederick Douglass 60, Crossland 7
Gwynn Park 59, Central 8
Harford Christian 57, Carroll Christian 21
Harford Tech 47, Perryville 13
James M. Bennett 74, Pocomoke 17
Kent Island 53, Cambridge/SD 34
Mt. Carmel 57, Baltimore City College 37
North Dorchester 62, Col. Richardson 46
Oakland Southern 57, Northern – Cal 20
Oxon Hill 64, Surrattsville 49
Parkside 59, Crisfield 53
Patterson Mill 53, Joppatowne 40
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 68, Holy Cross 37
Pikesville 47, Coppin Academy 43
Poolesville 68, Watkins Mill 40
Queen Annes County 58, Saint Michaels 21
Reginald Lewis 22, Lake Clifton 21
Richard Montgomery 52, Northwest – Mtg 22
Rising Sun 40, North Harford 33
Saint Paul’s Girls 54, Catonsville 23
Seneca Valley 57, Magruder 22
Snow Hill 75, Washington 57
St. John’s, D.C. 58, Elizabeth Seton 41
Suitland 59, Laurel 34
Wicomico 59, North Caroline 45
Wise 67, Bowie 61
