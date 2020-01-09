Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Scores

January 9, 2020 11:32 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 62, Kent Island 53

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 51, Washington International, D.C. 41

Clarksburg 82, Blake 78

Col. Richardson 75, North Dorchester 59

Dematha 68, St. John’s, D.C. 62

Easton 65, Kent County 54

Good Counsel 69, Heights 42

Hancock 76, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, Va. 49

Harford Christian 60, Arlington Baptist 42

Linganore 68, Frederick 23

Manchester Valley 60, Winters Mill 49

New Town 58, Meade 52

North Hagerstown 63, Tuscarora 53

North Harford 54, Rising Sun 48

Parkside 59, Crisfield 53

Pocomoke 89, James M. Bennett 56

Queen Annes County 84, Saint Michaels 34

Richard Montgomery 66, Northwest – Mtg 63

Rock Creek Christian Academy 72, Lake Clifton 67

Smithsburg 74, Brunswick 52

Snow Hill 75, Washington 57

South Hagerstown 74, Thomas Johnson 71

Walkersville 52, Urbana 51

Washington Waldorf 52, Maryland School for the Deaf 49

Watkins Mill 67, Poolesville 42

Wicomico 77, North Caroline 28

Williamsport 76, Oakdale 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 38, Elkton 36

Bishop McNamara 94, St. Mary’s Ryken 42

Bohemia Manor 24, North East 18

Concordia Prep 42, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18

Easton 71, Kent County 34

Edgewood 56, Havre de Grace 47

Fallston 67, C. Milton Wright 41

Frankfort, W.Va. 67, Mountain Ridge 38

Frederick Douglass 60, Crossland 7

Gwynn Park 59, Central 8

Harford Christian 57, Carroll Christian 21

Harford Tech 47, Perryville 13

James M. Bennett 74, Pocomoke 17

Kent Island 53, Cambridge/SD 34

Mt. Carmel 57, Baltimore City College 37

North Dorchester 62, Col. Richardson 46

Oakland Southern 57, Northern – Cal 20

Oxon Hill 64, Surrattsville 49

Parkside 59, Crisfield 53

Patterson Mill 53, Joppatowne 40

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 68, Holy Cross 37

Pikesville 47, Coppin Academy 43

Poolesville 68, Watkins Mill 40

Queen Annes County 58, Saint Michaels 21

Reginald Lewis 22, Lake Clifton 21

Richard Montgomery 52, Northwest – Mtg 22

Rising Sun 40, North Harford 33

Saint Paul’s Girls 54, Catonsville 23

Seneca Valley 57, Magruder 22

Snow Hill 75, Washington 57

St. John’s, D.C. 58, Elizabeth Seton 41

Suitland 59, Laurel 34

Wicomico 59, North Caroline 45

Wise 67, Bowie 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

