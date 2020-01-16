Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

January 16, 2020 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 55, Easton 46

North Caroline 50, Col. Richardson 36

Perry Hall 50, Kenwood 46

Advertisement

Pocomoke 85, Snow Hill 67

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Stephen Decatur 74, Parkside 57

Wicomico 84, James M. Bennett 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clear Spring 55, Allegany 19

James M. Bennett 58, Wicomico 31

Maryland School for the Deaf 38, California School for the Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 32

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

North Caroline 50, Col. Richardson 36

North Hagerstown 67, Hancock 51

Parkside 63, Stephen Decatur 39

Perry Hall 48, Kenwood 23

Queen Annes County 47, Kent Island 42

Randallstown 43, Baltimore Chesapeake 31

Snow Hill 49, Pocomoke 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending