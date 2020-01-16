Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 55, Easton 46

North Caroline 50, Col. Richardson 36

Perry Hall 50, Kenwood 46

Pocomoke 85, Snow Hill 67

Stephen Decatur 74, Parkside 57

Wicomico 84, James M. Bennett 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clear Spring 55, Allegany 19

James M. Bennett 58, Wicomico 31

Maryland School for the Deaf 38, California School for the Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 32

North Hagerstown 67, Hancock 51

Parkside 63, Stephen Decatur 39

Perry Hall 48, Kenwood 23

Queen Annes County 47, Kent Island 42

Randallstown 43, Baltimore Chesapeake 31

Snow Hill 49, Pocomoke 37

