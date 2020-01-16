Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge/SD 55, Easton 46
North Caroline 50, Col. Richardson 36
Perry Hall 50, Kenwood 46
Pocomoke 85, Snow Hill 67
Stephen Decatur 74, Parkside 57
Wicomico 84, James M. Bennett 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clear Spring 55, Allegany 19
James M. Bennett 58, Wicomico 31
Maryland School for the Deaf 38, California School for the Deaf-Fremont, Calif. 32
North Hagerstown 67, Hancock 51
Parkside 63, Stephen Decatur 39
Perry Hall 48, Kenwood 23
Queen Annes County 47, Kent Island 42
Randallstown 43, Baltimore Chesapeake 31
Snow Hill 49, Pocomoke 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
