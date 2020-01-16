Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 71, Westlake, Md. 62
Blue Ridge School 62, Washington, N.C. 26
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Nansemond-Suffolk 47
Chatham 48, William Campbell 30
Church Hill Academy 30, Williamsburg Christian Academy 29
Cosby 56, George Wythe-Richmond 49
Flint Hill School 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65
Fuqua School 81, Kenston Forest 44
Hampton Christian 45, StoneBridge School 43
Loudoun Valley 81, Heritage (Leesburg) 69
Maggie L. Walker GS 56, West Point 37
Martinsville 58, Dan River 51
Norfolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads 27
Norfolk Collegiate 93, Peninsula Catholic 73
North Cross 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44
Oak Hill Academy 78, Kickapoo, Mo. 63
St. John Paul the Great 74, Episcopal 71
Steward School 69, Christchurch 46
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 63, Strasburg 42
The Covenant School 63, Roanoke Catholic 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 62, Radford 27
Episcopal 44, Flint Hill School 41
First Colonial 69, Granby 20
Giles 67, James River-Buchanan 21
Grafton 56, Lafayette 46
Highland-Warrenton 59, Foxcroft 20
Hopewell 74, Prince George 44
James River-Midlothian 38, Lloyd Bird 28
Lancaster 38, Rappahannock 35
Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 50
Loudoun County 43, John Champe 30
Manchester 36, Clover Hill 35
Matoaca 58, Petersburg 30
Miller School 46, St. Catherine’s 25
Monacan 69, Midlothian 41
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 38
New Covenant 61, Fuqua School 22
New Kent 57, Bruton 21
Norfolk Academy 43, Hampton Roads 34
Poquoson 34, York 29
Powhatan 50, Huguenot 44
R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Stuart Hall 46
Richmond Christian 42, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17
Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Grace Christian 24
Smithfield 45, Jamestown 28
St. Gertrude 45, Trinity Episcopal 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Madeira School 44
StoneBridge School 31, Williamsburg Christian Academy 13
The Covenant School 52, Veritas Classic Christian School 41
Thomas Dale 65, Colonial Heights 43
Va. Episcopal 41, Chatham Hall 26
Warhill 55, Tabb 24
