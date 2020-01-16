Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 71, Westlake, Md. 62

Blue Ridge School 62, Washington, N.C. 26

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Nansemond-Suffolk 47

Chatham 48, William Campbell 30

Church Hill Academy 30, Williamsburg Christian Academy 29

Cosby 56, George Wythe-Richmond 49

Flint Hill School 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65

Fuqua School 81, Kenston Forest 44

Hampton Christian 45, StoneBridge School 43

Loudoun Valley 81, Heritage (Leesburg) 69

Maggie L. Walker GS 56, West Point 37

Martinsville 58, Dan River 51

Norfolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads 27

Norfolk Collegiate 93, Peninsula Catholic 73

North Cross 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44

Oak Hill Academy 78, Kickapoo, Mo. 63

St. John Paul the Great 74, Episcopal 71

Steward School 69, Christchurch 46

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 63, Strasburg 42

The Covenant School 63, Roanoke Catholic 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 62, Radford 27

Episcopal 44, Flint Hill School 41

First Colonial 69, Granby 20

Giles 67, James River-Buchanan 21

Grafton 56, Lafayette 46

Highland-Warrenton 59, Foxcroft 20

Hopewell 74, Prince George 44

James River-Midlothian 38, Lloyd Bird 28

Lancaster 38, Rappahannock 35

Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 50

Loudoun County 43, John Champe 30

Manchester 36, Clover Hill 35

Matoaca 58, Petersburg 30

Miller School 46, St. Catherine’s 25

Monacan 69, Midlothian 41

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 38

New Covenant 61, Fuqua School 22

New Kent 57, Bruton 21

Norfolk Academy 43, Hampton Roads 34

Poquoson 34, York 29

Powhatan 50, Huguenot 44

R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Stuart Hall 46

Richmond Christian 42, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17

Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Grace Christian 24

Smithfield 45, Jamestown 28

St. Gertrude 45, Trinity Episcopal 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Madeira School 44

StoneBridge School 31, Williamsburg Christian Academy 13

The Covenant School 52, Veritas Classic Christian School 41

Thomas Dale 65, Colonial Heights 43

Va. Episcopal 41, Chatham Hall 26

Warhill 55, Tabb 24

