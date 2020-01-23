Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia, Va. 67, Col. Richardson 59
Baltimore City College 70, Forest Park 21
Baltimore Poly 86, National Academy Foundation 14
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 82, Brunswick 61
Catoctin 59, Clear Spring 47
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 49, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 47
Crisfield 71, Pocomoke 70
Dulaney 83, Loch Raven 63
Kent Island 93, Saint Michaels 23
Lake Clifton 55, Mergenthaler 41
Liberty 58, Francis Scott Key 50
Maryland School for the Deaf 75, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 64
New Era Academy 54, Carver Vo-Tech 44
North Caroline 66, Kent County 58
Oakland Southern 63, Broadfording Christian Academy 30
Paint Branch 69, Damascus 62
Parkville 80, Pikesville 74
Queen Annes County 52, Easton 47
Reginald Lewis 56, Academy for College and Career Exploration 39
Stephen Decatur 66, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 58
Stephen Decatur 66, Washington 53
Wicomico 102, Snow Hill 53
Williamsport 66, Walkersville 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 50, Elkton 48
Albert Einstein 51, Wheaton 35
Baltimore Poly 81, National Academy Foundation 15
Bel Air 38, Patterson 30
Bladensburg def. Fairmont Heights, forfeit
Bohemia Manor 47, Perryville 14
Brunswick 57, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 22
C. Milton Wright 41, Joppatowne 30
Carver Vo-Tech def. New Era Academy, forfeit
Col. Richardson 67, Arcadia, Va. 12
Dulaney 35, Loch Raven 32
Easton 52, Queen Annes County 39
Forest Park 51, Baltimore City College 32
Havre de Grace 55, North Harford 48
Kent County 53, North Caroline 44
Kent Island 71, Saint Michaels 13
North East 48, Rising Sun 25
Owings Mills 38, Dundalk 17
Paint Branch 65, Damascus 47
Parkside 69, Mardela 11
Pikesville 72, Parkville 22
Pocomoke 48, Crisfield 26
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 39, Maryland School for the Deaf 37
Stephen Decatur 86, Washington 47
Urbana 60, Winters Mill 39
Western 94, Edmondson-Westside 18
Western STES 51, Randallstown 26
Wicomico 67, Snow Hill 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
