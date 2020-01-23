Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

January 23, 2020 11:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia, Va. 67, Col. Richardson 59

Baltimore City College 70, Forest Park 21

Baltimore Poly 86, National Academy Foundation 14

Advertisement

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 82, Brunswick 61

Catoctin 59, Clear Spring 47

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 49, Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 47

Crisfield 71, Pocomoke 70

Dulaney 83, Loch Raven 63

Kent Island 93, Saint Michaels 23

Lake Clifton 55, Mergenthaler 41

Liberty 58, Francis Scott Key 50

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Maryland School for the Deaf 75, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 64

New Era Academy 54, Carver Vo-Tech 44

North Caroline 66, Kent County 58

Oakland Southern 63, Broadfording Christian Academy 30

Paint Branch 69, Damascus 62

Parkville 80, Pikesville 74

Queen Annes County 52, Easton 47

Reginald Lewis 56, Academy for College and Career Exploration 39

Stephen Decatur 66, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 58

Stephen Decatur 66, Washington 53

Wicomico 102, Snow Hill 53

Williamsport 66, Walkersville 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 50, Elkton 48

Albert Einstein 51, Wheaton 35

Baltimore Poly 81, National Academy Foundation 15

Bel Air 38, Patterson 30

Bladensburg def. Fairmont Heights, forfeit

Bohemia Manor 47, Perryville 14

Brunswick 57, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 22

C. Milton Wright 41, Joppatowne 30

Carver Vo-Tech def. New Era Academy, forfeit

Col. Richardson 67, Arcadia, Va. 12

Dulaney 35, Loch Raven 32

Easton 52, Queen Annes County 39

Forest Park 51, Baltimore City College 32

Havre de Grace 55, North Harford 48

Kent County 53, North Caroline 44

Kent Island 71, Saint Michaels 13

North East 48, Rising Sun 25

Owings Mills 38, Dundalk 17

Paint Branch 65, Damascus 47

Parkside 69, Mardela 11

Pikesville 72, Parkville 22

Pocomoke 48, Crisfield 26

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 39, Maryland School for the Deaf 37

Stephen Decatur 86, Washington 47

Urbana 60, Winters Mill 39

Western 94, Edmondson-Westside 18

Western STES 51, Randallstown 26

Wicomico 67, Snow Hill 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in