...

Thursday’s Scores

January 31, 2020 12:21 am
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 60, Bishop Ireton, Va. 58

Col. Richardson 60, Kent County 53

Easton 81, Saint Michaels 24

Eleanor Roosevelt 69, Hyattsville Northwestern 51

Gonzaga College, D.C. 79, Good Counsel 55

Hancock 71, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 63

Heritage Academy 55, Calvary Christian 51

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 111, Saint James 38

Middletown 61, Manchester Valley 50

National Christian Academy 71, Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 66

North Caroline 51, Cambridge/SD 49

North County 68, Coppin Academy 64

Queen Annes County 74, North Dorchester 54

Reginald Lewis 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 60

Snow Hill 74, James M. Bennett 66

St. Mary’s Ryken 81, Heights 65

Thomas Johnson 63, Urbana 48

Washington 74, Mardela 59

Wicomico 73, Crisfield 67

Bob Kirk Invitational=

Wasatch Academy, Utah 89, Rock Creek Christian Academy 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 53, Joppatowne 37

Bishop McNamara 75, Bishop Ireton, Va. 49

Bohemia Manor 48, North Harford 32

C. Milton Wright 66, Patterson Mill 55

Calvary Christian 56, Heritage Academy 24

Cambridge/SD 55, North Caroline 52

Century 43, Manchester Valley 39

Clarksburg 64, Quince Orchard 57

Eastern, D.C. 51, Hyattsville Northwestern 46

Easton 61, Saint Michaels 17

Elkton 71, Fallston 63

Frederick 80, South Hagerstown 10

Harford Tech 70, Havre de Grace 56

Hebrew Academy 49, Spencerville Academy 48

KIPP College Prep, D.C. 54, Mardela 45

Kent County 50, Col. Richardson 36

Linganore 65, North Hagerstown 25

Martinsburg, W.Va. 53, Mountain Ridge 26

Middletown 63, Williamsport 26

North East 28, Edgewood 22

Oakdale 62, Brunswick 35

Queen Annes County 82, North Dorchester 45

Rising Sun 54, Perryville 27

Smithsburg 54, Walkersville 33

Springdale Prep 52, Covenant Life 6

St. Andrew’s 76, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 65

Stephen Decatur 71, Pocomoke 27

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 47, Flint Hill School, Va. 42

Surrattsville 66, Suitland 59

Western def. Mt. Carmel, forfeit

Westminster 34, Francis Scott Key 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

