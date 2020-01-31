Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 60, Bishop Ireton, Va. 58
Col. Richardson 60, Kent County 53
Easton 81, Saint Michaels 24
Eleanor Roosevelt 69, Hyattsville Northwestern 51
Gonzaga College, D.C. 79, Good Counsel 55
Hancock 71, Johnstown Christian, Pa. 63
Heritage Academy 55, Calvary Christian 51
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 111, Saint James 38
Middletown 61, Manchester Valley 50
National Christian Academy 71, Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 66
North Caroline 51, Cambridge/SD 49
North County 68, Coppin Academy 64
Queen Annes County 74, North Dorchester 54
Reginald Lewis 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 60
Snow Hill 74, James M. Bennett 66
St. Mary’s Ryken 81, Heights 65
Thomas Johnson 63, Urbana 48
Washington 74, Mardela 59
Wicomico 73, Crisfield 67
Bob Kirk Invitational=
Wasatch Academy, Utah 89, Rock Creek Christian Academy 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 53, Joppatowne 37
Bishop McNamara 75, Bishop Ireton, Va. 49
Bohemia Manor 48, North Harford 32
C. Milton Wright 66, Patterson Mill 55
Calvary Christian 56, Heritage Academy 24
Cambridge/SD 55, North Caroline 52
Century 43, Manchester Valley 39
Clarksburg 64, Quince Orchard 57
Eastern, D.C. 51, Hyattsville Northwestern 46
Easton 61, Saint Michaels 17
Elkton 71, Fallston 63
Frederick 80, South Hagerstown 10
Harford Tech 70, Havre de Grace 56
Hebrew Academy 49, Spencerville Academy 48
KIPP College Prep, D.C. 54, Mardela 45
Kent County 50, Col. Richardson 36
Linganore 65, North Hagerstown 25
Martinsburg, W.Va. 53, Mountain Ridge 26
Middletown 63, Williamsport 26
North East 28, Edgewood 22
Oakdale 62, Brunswick 35
Queen Annes County 82, North Dorchester 45
Rising Sun 54, Perryville 27
Smithsburg 54, Walkersville 33
Springdale Prep 52, Covenant Life 6
St. Andrew’s 76, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 65
Stephen Decatur 71, Pocomoke 27
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 47, Flint Hill School, Va. 42
Surrattsville 66, Suitland 59
Western def. Mt. Carmel, forfeit
Westminster 34, Francis Scott Key 24
