Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Nick Usher.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed D Emiliano Insúa.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Yimmi Chara from Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).
ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.
MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.
PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
