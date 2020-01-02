Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 2, 2020 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Nick Usher.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Emiliano Insúa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Yimmi Chara from Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.

MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.

PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time