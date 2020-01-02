Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract. Designated 1B-OF Sam Travis for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Luis Robert on a six-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis bullpen coach and Darwin Barney manager of Nashville (PCL). Signed OF Henry Ramos to minor league contract.

Advertisement

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP George Faue to a contract extension. Signed RHP Tyler Gibson and RHP John LaRossa.

Pacific Coast League

NASHVILLE SOUNDS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.

DETROIT LIONS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni. Announced defensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking an indefinite leave from coaching.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Nick Usher.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Chris Wideman from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Traded D Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Acquired F Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames for Montreal’s fourth round draft pick.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Ryan Dmowski from Maine (ECHL). Released F Dillan Fox from his professional tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Emiliano Insúa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Yimmi Chara from Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.

MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Scott Boone won’t return next season.

PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.