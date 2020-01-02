Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 2, 2020 10:28 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract. Designated 1B-OF Sam Travis for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Luis Robert on a six-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis bullpen coach and Darwin Barney manager of Nashville (PCL). Signed OF Henry Ramos to minor league contract.

Advertisement
Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP George Faue to a contract extension. Signed RHP Tyler Gibson and RHP John LaRossa.

Pacific Coast League

NASHVILLE SOUNDS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.

DETROIT LIONS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni. Announced defensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking an indefinite leave from coaching.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Nick Usher.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Chris Wideman from San Diego (AHL).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Traded D Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Acquired F Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames for Montreal’s fourth round draft pick.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Ryan Dmowski from Maine (ECHL). Released F Dillan Fox from his professional tryout agreement.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Emiliano Insúa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Yimmi Chara from Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.

MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Scott Boone won’t return next season.

PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

RUTGERS — Named Tiquan Underwood wide receivers coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time