Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán accepted an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract. Designated 1B-OF Sam Travis for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Luis Robert on a six-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis bullpen coach and Darwin Barney manager of Nashville (PCL). Signed OF Henry Ramos to minor league contract.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP George Faue to a contract extension. Signed RHP Tyler Gibson and RHP John LaRossa.
NASHVILLE SOUNDS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.
DETROIT LIONS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni. Announced defensive line coach Jeff Davidson is taking an indefinite leave from coaching.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Nick Usher.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Chris Wideman from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Traded D Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Acquired F Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames for Montreal’s fourth round draft pick.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Ryan Dmowski from Maine (ECHL). Released F Dillan Fox from his professional tryout agreement.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed D Emiliano Insúa.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Yimmi Chara from Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).
ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.
MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Scott Boone won’t return next season.
PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
RUTGERS — Named Tiquan Underwood wide receivers coach.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.