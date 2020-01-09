Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodríguez to minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Extended the loan of F Jon Gallagher with Aberdeen FC until the end of Aberdeen’s 2019-20 season. Terminated the contract of M Dion Pereira.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2020 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick and the No. 21 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking from Philadelphia for the No. 17 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking and future considerations.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Yuya Kubo as a designated player from KAA Gent (Belgium).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing assistant coach.

TORONTO FC — Signed D Chris Mavinga to a contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and M Andi Sullivan.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Matt Potter coach of the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.

MISSOURI STATE — Fired football coach Dave Steckel.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.

