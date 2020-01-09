Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Miguel Castro on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LF Brandon Dixon outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Nick Relic to manager of minor league operations; John Wagle to director of performance science and player development; Jarret Abell to coordinator of strength & conditioning; and Rustin Sveum to minor league video coordinator. Named Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator; Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance; Drew Saylor hitting coordinator; Keoni DeRenne assistant hitting coordinator; Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach; Damon Hollins coordinator of outfield, base running and bunting; and Derrick Robinson baseball operations intern.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Max Stassi and RHP Cam Bedrosian to one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired RHP Peyton Battenfield and OF Cal Stevenson from the Houston Astros for RHP Austin Pruitt. Promoted Barry Newell to vice president, business operations & analytics; David Egles to director, community engagement; Mike Ferrario to director, stadium operations; Dan Newhart to Director, ticket sales & service; Devin O’Connell to Director, public affairs & corporate communications; Ryan Sheets to director, communications and Scott Wilson to director, guest services. Named Stephen Estep director, security. Agreed to terms with RHP Chaz Roe on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis García and LHP James Jones on minor league contracts. Released RHP Reed Garrett. Assigned RHP Jimmy Herget outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director. Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brandon Drury on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LF Nick Martini for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract. Designated OF Austin Dean for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodríguez on minor league contracts. Released 2B Sam Haggerty.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach. Agreed to terms with OF Guillermo Heredia on a one-year contract. Designated INF Pablo Reyes for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael A. Taylor on a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Taylor Bryant to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed 3B Emilio Guerrero to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Clancy Barone tight ends coach.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G/T Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with senior vice president of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer. Named Rob Rogers senior vice president of football administration.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Moritz Seider from Germany’s U20 National Team to Grand Rapids (AHL) and C Joe Veleno from Canada’s U20 National Team to the Granf Rapids.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Anton Walkes. Extended the loan of F Jon Gallagher with Aberdeen FC until the end of Aberdeen’s 2019-20 season. Terminated the contract of M Dion Pereira.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2020 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick and the No. 21 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking from Philadelphia for the No. 17 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking and future considerations.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Yuya Kubo as a designated player from KAA Gent (Belgium).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing assistant coach.

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — Promoted Lee Cohen to president and Ryan Helfrick to director, sales & corporate partnerships.

TORONTO FC — Signed D Chris Mavinga to a contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and M Andi Sullivan.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Matt Potter coach of the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Chris Sweat to beach volleyball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.

MISSOURI STATE — Fired football coach Dave Steckel.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Promoted Mike Hampton to baseball coach on an interim basis.

SYRACUSE — Named Santita Ebangwese volunteer assistant volleyball coach.

