Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 16, 2020 3:20 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Shawn Haviland and Chris Mears pitching coordinators, performance. Named Reed Gragnani and Chris Stasio assistant hitting coordinators; Jordan Elkary assistant, baseball development; and Jake Chaplin mental skills coach.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced the team and manager Carlos Beltrán have agreed to mutually part ways.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHPs Pedro Avila, Lake Bachar, Kyle Barraclough, Miguel Diaz, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson, Reggie Lawson, Evan Miller, Luis Patiño, Dauris Valdez, Steven Wilson and Jimmy Yacabonis; LHPs MacKenzie Gore and Travis Radke; Cs Luis Campusano, Webster Rivas and Charlie Valerio; OFs Abraham Almonte, Michael Gettys and Taylor Trammell; INFs Ivan Castillo, Seth Mejias-Brean, Owen Miller, Hudson Potts, Esteban Quiroz and Jason Vosler to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken assistant coaches.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from Minnesota for G-F Allen Crabbe. Recalled F Bruno Fernando from College Park (NBAGL).

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced F Charlie Brown, Jr. was transferred to Atlanta (NBA).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Max McCormick one game for his actions in a Jan. 15 game against Hershey.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Martin Ouellette for the remainder of the season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with F Ismael Tajouri-Shradi on a multiyear contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Cristián Gutiérrez Colo-Colo (Chile).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired the 2020 first- (No. 4), two 2020 second-round draft picks and the 2021 first-0round draft pick from Sky Blue FC for a player to be named.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Announced F D.J. Williams has joined the men’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

NEBRASKA — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach.

RUTGERS — Named Caitlin Schweihofer women’s volleyball coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Sterlin Gilbert offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

YALE — Named Andrew Dickson assistant baseball coach.

