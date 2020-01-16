Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Shawn Haviland and Chris Mears pitching coordinators, performance. Named Reed Gragnani and Chris Stasio assistant hitting coordinators; Jordan Elkary assistant, baseball development; and Jake Chaplin mental skills coach.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed INF Adeiny Hechavarría to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Announced the team and manager Carlos Beltrán have agreed to mutually part ways.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHPs Pedro Avila, Kyle Barraclough, Miguel Diaz, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson and Jimmy Yacabonis; Cs Webster Rivas and Charlie Valerio; OFs Abraham Almonte, INFs Ivan Castillo and Seth Mejias-Brean to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken assistant coaches.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Lucas Lanphere to a contract extension. Signed RHP Nick Kennedy.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Dalton Geekie to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. Signed SS Emmanuel Marrero.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C/3B Chase Smartt to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Jordan Wren.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from Minnesota for G-F Allen Crabbe. Recalled F Bruno Fernando from College Park (NBAGL).

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced F Charlie Brown, Jr. was transferred to Atlanta (NBA).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to January 11. Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Max McCormick one game for his actions in a Jan. 15 game against Hershey.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Martin Ouellette for the remainder of the season.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Maine’s Mikael Robidoux three games and Adirondack’s Robbie Payne two games and fined them undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Jan. 15 game. Suspended Toledo’s Michael Moffatt an additional game for his actions in a Jan. 11 game against Indy.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired G Tyler Miller from the Los Angeles FC for $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2021 Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with F Ismael Tajouri-Shradi on a multiyear contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Mark McKenzie.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Cristián Gutiérrez Colo-Colo (Chile).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired the 2020 first- (No. 4), two 2020 second-round draft picks and the 2021 first-0round draft pick from Sky Blue FC for a player to be named.

COLLEGE

DEPAUL — Announced F D.J. Williams has joined the men’s basketball program as a graduate transfer.

EAST CAROLINA — Renewed the contract of Bob Trott defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Jay Yelton women’s soccer coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Kyle Pope defensive line coach.

NEBRASKA — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach.

RUTGERS — Named Caitlin Schweihofer women’s volleyball coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the retirement of Dave Salo men’s and women’s swimming coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Sterlin Gilbert offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

YALE — Named Andrew Dickson assistant baseball coach.

