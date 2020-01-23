Listen Live Sports

Thursday's Sports Transactions

January 23, 2020
 
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president/ticket sales and analytics.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Luis Rojas manager, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released SS J.J. Gould.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Andre Mercurio to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Devan Ahart from Fargo-Moorhead (AA).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Peyton Isaacson to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Omar Carrizales from Kansas City (AA).

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Ricky Surum.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Assigned G Jacob Evans III to Santa Cruz of the NBA G League.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signeed F Ivan Rabb.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the retirement of G/F Alana Beard.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Kenneth Durden to a reserve/future contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Brett Nenaber director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina assisant defensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded RB Jordan Robinson to Edmonton for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list. Signed WR/KR Charles Nelson to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski, G Calvin Pickard and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Maine (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Named Aron McGuire CEO.

USA SWIMMING — Named Anne Berry, Alex Blavatnik, Jill Bornstein, Cynthia Eubanks, Jordan Kaplan and Teresa Lee to the USA Swimming Foundation board of directors.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M/F Jake Mulraney by transfer from Midlothian (Premiership-Scotland).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from Beitar Jerusalem (Premier League-Israel).

TORONTO — Signed F Jayden Nelson.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Gianfranco Facchineri and M Patrick Metcalfe.

USL League One

LOUISVILLE CITY — Announced it will field an U23 club in League Two for the 2020 season.

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Announced it will field an U23 club in League Two for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Illinois G Alan Griffin two games for stepping on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic.

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL — Named Rachel Quigley executive director.

OKLAHOMA — Announced Ruffin McNeill is stepping down as assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.

