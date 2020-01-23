Thursday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president/ticket sales and analytics.
NEW YORK METS — Named Luis Rojas manager, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released SS J.J. Gould.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Andre Mercurio to a contract extension.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Devan Ahart from Fargo-Moorhead (AA).
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Peyton Isaacson to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Omar Carrizales from Kansas City (AA).
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Ricky Surum.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Assigned G Jacob Evans III to Santa Cruz of the NBA G League.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signeed F Ivan Rabb.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the retirement of G/F Alana Beard.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Kenneth Durden to a reserve/future contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Brett Nenaber director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina assisant defensive line coach.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded RB Jordan Robinson to Edmonton for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list. Signed WR/KR Charles Nelson to a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski, G Calvin Pickard and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Maine (ECHL).
USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Named Aron McGuire CEO.
USA SWIMMING — Named Anne Berry, Alex Blavatnik, Jill Bornstein, Cynthia Eubanks, Jordan Kaplan and Teresa Lee to the USA Swimming Foundation board of directors.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M/F Jake Mulraney by transfer from Midlothian (Premiership-Scotland).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from Beitar Jerusalem (Premier League-Israel).
TORONTO — Signed F Jayden Nelson.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Gianfranco Facchineri and M Patrick Metcalfe.
LOUISVILLE CITY — Announced it will field an U23 club in League Two for the 2020 season.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Announced it will field an U23 club in League Two for the 2020 season.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Illinois G Alan Griffin two games for stepping on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic.
MYRTLE BEACH BOWL — Named Rachel Quigley executive director.
OKLAHOMA — Announced Ruffin McNeill is stepping down as assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.
