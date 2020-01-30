Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.

Atlantic League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Roberson to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Reading.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.