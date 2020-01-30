Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sánchez for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS— Named Mauro Gozzo pitching coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon. Signed S Jordan Hoover to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released CB Dexter Janke.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Acquired LW Dylan Sadowy from Utica Comets to complete a previous trade and lent him to Worcester (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Reading.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Peter Tischke one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 29 game at Atlanta.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.

