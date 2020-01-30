Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sánchez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS— Named Mauro Gozzo pitching coach.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Hunter Cullen to a contract extension. Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed Cs Michael Hernandez, Austin Mettica and Rodney Tennie.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded C Chase Smartt to Washington.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Matt Feinstein and 3B Miguel Pimentel.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Keaton Sullivan.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Chase Cockrell to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon. Signed S Jordan Hoover to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released CB Dexter Janke.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Acquired LW Dylan Sadowy from Utica Comets to complete a previous trade and lent him to Worcester (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Reading.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Peter Tischke one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 29 game at Atlanta.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.

GRAND VALLEY STATE — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator Morris Berger.

MIAMI — Named Ed Reed chief of staff for the football program.

TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.

