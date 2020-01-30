Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

January 30, 2020 10:26 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sánchez for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.

Advertisement
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS— Named Mauro Gozzo pitching coach.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Hunter Cullen to a contract extension. Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed Cs Michael Hernandez, Austin Mettica and Rodney Tennie.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded C Chase Smartt to Washington.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Matt Feinstein and 3B Miguel Pimentel.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Keaton Sullivan.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Chase Cockrell to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Suspended one game without pay New York Knicks G Elfrid Payton, Memphis Grizzlies G Marko Guduric and F Jaren Jackson Jr. Fined Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr. and Grizzlies F Jae Crowder for their roles in an on-court incident.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon. Signed S Jordan Hoover to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released CB Dexter Janke.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Tyler Benson and D William Lagesson from the Bakersfield Condors(AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Acquired LW Dylan Sadowy from Utica Comets to complete a previous trade and lent him to Worcester (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Reading.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Peter Tischke one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 29 game at Atlanta.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.

GRAND VALLEY STATE — Announced the resignation of offensive coordinator Morris Berger.

MIAMI — Named Ed Reed chief of staff for the football program.

TENNESSEE — Named Jay Graham running backs coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck